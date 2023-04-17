Punjab BJP SC Morcha General Secretary Balwinder Gill shot at his residence in Amritsar; out of danger

Balwinder Gill | Twitter

Balwinder Gill, the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha in Punjab, was shot at his residence in Amritsar on Sunday. The incident took place when armed assailants barged into his home and fired at him.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Balwinder Gill, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Punjab, sustained a gunshot wound in his mouth but is reportedly out of danger, SSP Amritsar Rural Satendera Singh was quoted saying in an India Today report.

Details of the incident

The incident occurred around 9 pm when a single bullet was fired from close range at Balwinder Gill. The assailant, who arrived on a motorcycle, fired the shot, which hit Gill's mouth. However, he survived the attack and is currently recovering. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailant, and CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Investigation and legal action

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined. The theory of the bike being used by the assailant is being thoroughly investigated by the authorities.

Reaction and response

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political circles in Punjab, with leaders from various parties condemning the attack. The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation and swift action against the culprits. Security has been tightened around Balwinder Gill's residence, and efforts are being made to ensure his safety.