 On Camera: Argument over purchase of shoes turns violent in Ghaziabad; man threatens others with gun, fires shot in the air
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Fighting broke out between two groups in Ghaziabad's Sihani Gate police station area over a dispute while buying shoes, the police said.

The incident turned so intense that two people were injured in the violence and had to be admitted to the nearby hospital.

One shot was also fired during this confrontation, social media posts indicated. Notably, Late night, after Atiq  Ahmed's murder, Section 144 was imposed across the state, and all police officers were instructed to remain on alert mode and be vigilant. Despite this, there was an assembly of unruly individuals in Sihani Gate, Ghaziabad.

In a video surfaced on social media, a man was seen holding gun and threatening other people asking them to move aside.

SP Nandgram, in a statement, said: "Information was received that some boys were indulging in fighting at Gandhi Nagar market. Police team reached at the spot immediately. During primary investigation, it came to notice that two parties got into an argument over purchase of shoes. Some boys have beaten up shop owners. Necessary legal steps are being taken in this regard. Police have formed two teams to nab the accused. Some witnesses also said that one shot was fired during the fighting. We are also investigating that angle and the case will be solved soon."

