UP Horror: Man brutally thrashed by mob in Ghaziabad market over alleged animal cruelty; 2 arrested after video goes viral |

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet where a man is being brutally thrashed by a mob in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. The victim is said to be a jaggery seller named Danish, who used a horse tanga to sell jaggery in the market.

Danish was thrashed by the mob over alleging for animal cruelty. According to reports, the men who attacked Danish were identified as Sonu Sharma, Jeetu, Pravesh, Titu, Anupam, Ashish Kaushik, Ashutosh Thakur and Ashutosh Sharma.

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Danish was selling jaggery on a horse-tanga. Sonu Sharma, Jeetu, Pravesh, Titu, Anupam, Ashish Kaushik, Ashutosh Thakur and Ashutosh Sharma brutally thrashed him by alleging animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/uNLKt8PzaD — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 25, 2023

In the video posted on Twitter by journalist Meer Faisal, one can see Danish being thrashed in broad daylight by the assailants in broad daylight. He was hit multiple times with sticks and rods until he somehow managed to flee away from the scene. He was then followed by the assailants.

Police takes swift action

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the local police took swift action against the ones who were involved in the attack. Two of the assailants were taken into custody in the matter.

Nipun Agarwal, DCP Ghaziabad said, "Local police received information about the incident by 10:30 am in the morning. A jaggery seller, Danish was attacked by a group of men in the market. Local shopkeepers meddled in and the attackers left. Soon the attackers returned with sticks and rods, they then thrashed Danish and also threatened other local shopkeepers."

"An investigation has been initiated following the victim's statement. Two people have been held for being involved in the attack," Agarwal added.