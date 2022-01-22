Punjab Assembly Polls: In fighting continues in Congress as meeting called for selection of candidates remains inconclusive

Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, the state Congress Chief Election Committee meeting called on Saturday for the selection of candidates remained inconclusive due to the difference of opinion between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

According to news agency ANI, the party has formed a sub-committee to discuss the party candidates for the remaining 31 seats.

The committee consists of Congress General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal, senior leader Ambika Soni and chairman of Congress Screening Committee of Punjab Ajay Maken.

Today, Sidhu said that the party has created a roadmap to benefit people and wants to convert Mohali into an Information Technology hub, Startup city, Education city and a cluster of new technology and advanced machinery.

"We want to create Mohali into an IT hub, Startup city, Education city and new technology and advanced machinery cluster. We see a lot of potential in Mohali. Also, Mohali will be the Silicon Valley of North India," Sidhu told ANI.

In fighting continues in Punjab. Congress Chief Election Committee meeting called for the selection of candidates for #PunjabElections2022 remained inconclusive due to the difference of opinion between PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu & Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

He also stated that the Punjab model aims at ten industrial and 13 food processing clusters.

Further, Sidhu also asserted that the party will promote skill-oriented entrepreneurship in the state.

"During this election in Punjab, we will pay more importance to employment opportunities because the employment problem has affected our three generations till now," he added.

He further hoped that the people of Punjab will give chance to Congress during the upcoming State Assembly elections with this roadmap which aims at the development of the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

