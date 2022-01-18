Punjab Assembly polls: ED raids CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew and others in illegal sand mining

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to a report, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was among the ones that were raided today by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with illegal sand mining, just weeks before state elections.

Bhupinder Singh Honey's home and 10 other places in Punjab were searched early this morning.

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to take place for its 117 assembly seats on February 20.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:07 AM IST