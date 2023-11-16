Punjab: After SAD, BJP Launches Offensive Against AAP Minister On Charges Of 'Moral Turpitude'

Sunil Jakhar | File pic

Chandigarh: A day after Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister of indulging in acts of ``moral turpitude’’, the state BJP on Thursday joined the offensive against the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-government seeking an inquiry into the alleged case and an exemplary punishment to the guilty.

It may be recalled that senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia had on Wednesday alleged that a Punjab minister indulged in acts of "moral turpitude".

Though Majithia did not disclose the name of the accused minister, he told newspersons that the AAP government was ``exploiting a hapless victim’’ and that he had a pen drive containing details of the minister's ``shameful’’ actions.

Stating that such a person had no right to remain in the Cabinet, the SAD leader sought his dismissal, Majithia held that he had also tried to contact the chief minister but remained unsuccessful.

BJP chief levels financial and moral corruption charges

Joining the offensive against the AAP government, the state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday held that the charges leveled by Majithia against a minister of AAP government were ``worrisome’’ and it appeared that instead of taking action against the accused, the AAP government was trying to shield the accused. The BJP chief alleged that this instance showed that the ruling AAP government was not only involved in financial corruption but morally too.

Referring to another incident reported in the recent past in which another minister of the AAP government Lal Chand Kataruchak had also been accused of similar ``moral turpitude’’, Jakhar, however, alleged that the complainant in that case was said to have been made to withdraw his complaint against the minister.

Direct attack on Punjab culture and morale

Asking Mann to immediately get the pen drive from Majithia, Jakhar demanded a fair and transparent probe into the allegations levelled by the SAD leader and take action without any loss of time.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief spokesperson Jaibans Singh had also held that such moral degradation was against the culture of Punjab and the ethos of Punjabis who had the highest regard and respect for women and had always protected them. Any attempt by the government to brush such heinous acts under the carpet would not be tolerated by the people of Punjab, he added.