Punjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items

Police presence outside Khalsa College after reports of shots being fired | Photo: ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab police has claimed to have arrested four operatives of the terror module linked to the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and seized five foreign-made pistols, nine magazines and 23 cartridges from their possession.

Stating that Pakistan-based BKI chief Harvinder Rinda had been nominated in the FIR as an accused, police said that the arrests were made subsequent to the arrests of two suspects – Sharanjeet Singh and Willian Masih, both residents of Gurdaspur, in September from near the Rajasthan-Punjab border. The police had seized two pistols, three magazines and 20 cartridges from their possession.

Subsequent to their arrest and interrogation, their two accused were arrested – Sehajpreet Singh of Gurdaspur and Kailash Khichan of Jodhpur (Rajasthan). The latter allegedly supplied arms from Rajasthan to Sehajpreet through William, Sharanjeet and another suspect Amarjeet Singh, also of Gurdaspur.

Sehajpreet was arrested from International airport in Delhi when he was about to take a light for Dubai on October 27, while Amarjeet was nabbed on October 30, last taking the number of arrests to four in the case. The police had also seized three foreign-made pistols, six magazines and three cartridges from Sehajpreet.

The police said that Sehajpreet was in touch with Rinda and other BKI operatives.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Punjab police claimed to have arrested a key aide of gangster Harry Chattha who runs an extortion racket. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on X that the police also recovered four pistols and arrested six more people for allegedly providing logistical assistance to them.