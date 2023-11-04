 Punjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items

Punjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items

Meanwhile, in another development, the Punjab police claimed to have arrested a key aide of gangster Harry Chattha who runs an extortion racket.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Police presence outside Khalsa College after reports of shots being fired | Photo: ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab police has claimed to have arrested four operatives of the terror module linked to the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and seized five foreign-made pistols, nine magazines and 23 cartridges from their possession.

Stating that Pakistan-based BKI chief Harvinder Rinda had been nominated in the FIR as an accused, police said that the arrests were made subsequent to the arrests of two suspects – Sharanjeet Singh and Willian Masih, both residents of Gurdaspur, in September from near the Rajasthan-Punjab border. The police had seized two pistols, three magazines and 20 cartridges from their possession.

Subsequent to their arrest and interrogation, their two accused were arrested – Sehajpreet Singh of Gurdaspur and Kailash Khichan of Jodhpur (Rajasthan). The latter allegedly supplied arms from Rajasthan to Sehajpreet through William, Sharanjeet and another suspect Amarjeet Singh, also of Gurdaspur.

Read Also
Pakistan: 9 Terrorists killed, Several Aircraft Destroyed After Attack On Air Force Base In Punjab's...
article-image

Sehajpreet was arrested from International airport in Delhi when he was about to take a light for Dubai on October 27, while Amarjeet was nabbed on October 30, last taking the number of arrests to four in the case. The police had also seized three foreign-made pistols, six magazines and three cartridges from Sehajpreet.

The police said that Sehajpreet was in touch with Rinda and other BKI operatives.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Punjab police claimed to have arrested a key aide of gangster Harry Chattha who runs an extortion racket. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on X that the police also recovered four pistols and arrested six more people for allegedly providing logistical assistance to them.

Read Also
Punjab: Man Crossing Road Hit By Speeding Car In Jalandhar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stubble Trouble: Punjab, Haryana Spar Over Farm Fires As AQI Takes A Dip

Stubble Trouble: Punjab, Haryana Spar Over Farm Fires As AQI Takes A Dip

Mahadev Betting App Case: Former BJP Minister Brijmohan Agrawal Levels Serious Allegations Against...

Mahadev Betting App Case: Former BJP Minister Brijmohan Agrawal Levels Serious Allegations Against...

Punjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items

Punjab: 4 Aides Of Pro-Khalistan Outfit BKI Held, 5 Pistols Seized Among Other Items

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Insurgency-Hit Narayanpur While Campaigning For Assembly...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Insurgency-Hit Narayanpur While Campaigning For Assembly...

Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Announces Free Ration To 80 Crore people For Next 5 Years At Durg Rally

Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Announces Free Ration To 80 Crore people For Next 5 Years At Durg Rally