Pakistan: Terrorists Attack Air Force Base In Punjab's Mianwali, 3 Attackers killed; Visuals Surface

Pakistan: A terrorist attack has been initiated at the Pakistan Air Force Base in Punjab's Mianwali on Saturday morning. There are reports that several heavily armed jihadis, including multiple suicide bombers have attacked, a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali, Punjab. There are also reports that the attack is currently going on and around three terrorists have been killed by the Pakistani security forces. Few videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media and it can be heard in the video that heavy firing is being carried out at the location. There are also reports that Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

As per sources, several heavily armed jihadis including multiple suicide bombers have attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali, Punjab. The attack is currently ongoing.



Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility.

The terrorists used a ladder to enter the fenced walls of the Pakistan Air Force base

There are claims that the terrorists used a ladder to enter the fenced walls of the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali. The terrorist group Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) further claimed that its militants who have attacked the Air Force base in Mianwali are armed with latest weapons and they have attacked two compounds of the Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali. They have also attacked and destroyed multiple planes that were parked inside the Air Force base.

Many planes destroyed in the attack

The militant group has also claimed that a tank that was arriving at the base for rescue and reinforcement efforts has also been destroyed by its militants. There are also reports that around four terrorists have been neutralised by the Pakistani security forces and the number of terrorists involved in the attack is not known yet. A clearance operation is being carried out currently at the base.

Rawalpindi, 4 November 2023:

On 4th November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted,… pic.twitter.com/Pl24XKHsP8 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) November 4, 2023

Pakistan military issues statement

Pakistan military has issued a statement in connection with the ongoing clash with the terrorists at the air base. The official statement from the Pakistani military acknowledges that the militants managed to cause damage to three grounded aircraft at the PAF base as well as a fuel bowser in Mianwali. The statement further claims 3 militants were killed outside the base while 3 others have been isolated inside the base.

The Pakistan military said, "On 4th November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets."

It further said, "Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, 3 x terrorists were neutralised, even before they could enter the base while remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser occurred."

The military also said, "A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs."





Official statement from Pakistani military acknowledges that the militants managed to cause damage to three grounded aircraft at the PAF base as well as a fuel bowser in Mianwali. Statement claims 3 militants were killed outside the base while 3 others have been… pic.twitter.com/Bs1a0BLRl9 — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 4, 2023

A video , in what sounds like a fire fight at airforce base Mianwali. Praying for safety and peace. pic.twitter.com/Ckd5pXwmW6 — Salman Ahmad (@sufisal) November 4, 2023

Terrorists attacked PAF base Mianwali and is ongoing, Ya Allah khair!!#MianWalipic.twitter.com/plGJ0IwWLO — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 4, 2023

