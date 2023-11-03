Punjab: Man Crossing Road Hit By Speeding Car In Jalandhar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a late-night incident that unfolded in the Rama Mandi market of Jalandhar district, chaos ensued when a high-speed car struck a pedestrian crossing the road. The victim, identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, was crossing the road when a speeding car's driver lost its control and struck the pedestrian. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Watch the footage here:

A speeding car hit a man who was crossing the road in Rama Mandi, Jalandhar. The car driver lost control and struck him severely. The incident was captured on CCTV. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/q5FLtaxTaN — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 3, 2023

The victim sustained severe injuries in the accident. Bystanders rushed to his aid, while others fled the scene in fear.

Tarsem Singh is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to Goodwill Hospital in Rama Mandi.

Driver arrested under several charges

It has come to light that the driver of the speeding car, Rajendra, was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident. He has been apprehended by the Dakhoha police station. The police have filed a case against the accused under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at the Rama Mandi police station.

