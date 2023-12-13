Punjab: 3 Held With 5,400 Kg Of Poppy Husk, ₹1.25 Crore Drug Money & 2 Pistols

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have nabbed three drug traffickers and recovered 5,400 kg poppy husk, Rs 1.25 crore drug money, two .32 pistols and six live cartridges, beside impounding the truck they were carrying the contraband in, from a rural area in Ludhiana district.

Acting on an intel input, a team of police set up a special police checkpoint on Bharowal-Gorsian Makhan link road in Ludhiana district and stopped the suspected truck carrying the consignment which was to be delivered in Jagraon.

According to police, on checking the truck as many as 270 plastic bags carrying 20 kgs each (total 5,400 kgs) poppy husk, two indigenous pistols .32 bore along with 6 live cartridges and drug money worth 1.25 crore, fake number plates and police uniform were recovered.

The three persons carrying the same in the truck were arrested on the spot and were identified as Avtar Singh alias Tari, 40, Harjinder Singh alias Rindi, also 40, and Kamalpreet Singh, 25, trio residents of Moga.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cops trying to unearth entire supply chain

The police said that the accused had confessed to supplying the poppy husk in the areas of Jagraon, Moga and Barnala, after bringing it from different states.

Stating that Harjinder Singh already faced four cases pertaining to drugs in Delhi and Jalandhar, the police said further investigation was on to unearth the entire supply chain.

In the other incident, a man and a woman were detained outside Parliament, also with coloured smoke canisters that exploded and spewed red and yellow smoke.