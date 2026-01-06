 Punjab: 15-Year-Old Boy Held In Pathankot For Spying, Sharing Confidential Data With Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: 15-Year-Old Boy Held In Pathankot For Spying, Sharing Confidential Data With Pakistan

Punjab: 15-Year-Old Boy Held In Pathankot For Spying, Sharing Confidential Data With Pakistan

A 15-year-old boy from Jammu's Samba district was arrested in Pathankot, Punjab, for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan’s ISI via social media. Police suspect he was emotionally vulnerable and recruited by ISI handlers. Authorities have issued a statewide alert, fearing other children might also be targeted for espionage activities.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Chandigarh: A 15-year-old boy was detained from Pathankot in Punjab by the police for “spying” and allegedly sharing confidential data via social media, prompting a state-wide alert for similar espionage activities involving children.

Officials said on Tuesday that the boy, a resident of Jammu's Samba district, was allegedly sending critical and sensitive information related to India to ISI handlers based in Pakistan for the past one year.

He is also accused of sharing photos and information on sensitive military locations. The police said chats and call records were recovered from his mobile.

Police said he believed that his father had been murdered, which made him emotionally vulnerable.

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices Range From ₹16.14 Lakh To ₹30.18 Lakh
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices Range From ₹16.14 Lakh To ₹30.18 Lakh
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
Read Also
Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop...
article-image

Senior Superintendent of Police Daljinder Singh Dhillon, who is posted in Pathankot, told the media that the police have taken the boy in custody after receiving information that he had been supplying information related to the security of the nation to the frontal organisations of terror agencies, ISI, and Pakistan military officers.

He said the boy fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies through social media, as he was suspicious that his father had been murdered, which affected him mentally.

Following surveillance and technical analysis that linked his communications to Pakistan-based handlers, the minor was taken into custody, said media reports.

Read Also
Telangana: 23-Year-Old Dalit House Surgeon Dies By Suicide After Colleague Refuses To Marry Her Over...
article-image

During questioning, the police found that the boy was not working alone. Officials suspect several other children may be in touch with ISI operatives.

Owing to this, alerts have been sent to police stations across the state to stay alert and identify other children who may have been targeted. Also, his arrest has raised concerns among the Indian security agencies as investigations suspect the ISI is attempting to target and recruit young children for espionage activities. This trend may pose a significant security risk, admitted a senior Punjab Police officer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Waste Of Money Or Normal Design?': Viral Video Shows Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Swinging Like...

'Waste Of Money Or Normal Design?': Viral Video Shows Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Swinging Like...

Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway

Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway

'Got Locked In Our Own Balcony At 3 Am': Here's How Blinkit Delivery Guy Came To Pune's Man Rescue...

'Got Locked In Our Own Balcony At 3 Am': Here's How Blinkit Delivery Guy Came To Pune's Man Rescue...

Punjab: 15-Year-Old Boy Held In Pathankot For Spying, Sharing Confidential Data With Pakistan

Punjab: 15-Year-Old Boy Held In Pathankot For Spying, Sharing Confidential Data With Pakistan

Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop...

Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop...