Pune: Stolen car abandoned with note having owner's details

A Punekar's stolen car was found abandoned in neighbouring Ahmedanagar district with its music system missing but with a note inside having vehicle ownership details and a "return it to owner" request to the finder, police said on Monday.

Moreover, the thieves, who got access to the SUV by breaking a window, replaced it as well before forsaking the four-wheeler, Assistant Inspector Sachin More of Shikrapur police station said.

"The car belongs to tour and travel operator Vijay Gavhane. It was parked outside the house of his driver in Koregaon Bhima area. It went missing in the early hours of Wednesday. CCTV footage showed some people coming in another vehicle, damaging the SUV's windows and gaining access, deactivating the GPS and driving it away," More said.

"The car was found abandoned on Thursday evening in Ahmednagar. We found a note which said the SUV belonged to Vijayraj Travels of Gavhane and the finder should return it to him. The music system etc was missing as well," the official added.

Gavhane, meanwhile, said he was happy the thieves abandoned the car and only walked off with Rs 55,000 worth of equipment as the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown had already taken a toll on him financially.