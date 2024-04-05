 Pune: Indian Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Baramulla, Two Terrorists Killed
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Pune: Indian Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Baramulla, Two Terrorists Killed | Representative pic (ANI)

The security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The alert troops in the Rampur sector noticed a group of three to four terrorists attempting to cross the line of control at Sabura Nala during the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, officials said.

In a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists were killed and another managed to escape. The body of one terrorist was successfully recovered by our forces, whereas the body of the second terrorist could not be retrieved, being across the LoC. Pakistan army posts also fired onto our troops in the vicinity of the Line of Control to abet the terrorists and retrieve the body of the slain terrorist. This operation of the Indian Army has once again highlighted the nefarious design of the Pakistan Army in supporting terrorism, especially during a point when general elections are due in a month's time. Operations continue to be in progress.

