Pune: Father arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old daughter

Pune: A father has been arrested by the police for allegedly molesting his 9-year-old daughter. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act, reports ANI.

Pune's Baramati Division's DSP, Narayan Shirgaonkar told the news agency, "We've booked him under the relevant section of the POCSO Act & have arrested him (the accused). Further investigation is underway."