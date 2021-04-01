Pune: ACB arrests local court judge in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a judge of a local court in Pune district in connection with a case of bribery, an official said.

The Pune ACB had earlier arrested three persons, including a suspended policeman, in the case, the official said.

"Judicial magistrate (first class) Archana Jatkar surrendered before a special anti-corruption court here after her anticipatory bail was rejected," said Seema Mehendale, assistant commissioner of police, ACB.

According to the ACB, one of the accused in the case Shubhavari Gaikwad had sought Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant, who ran a dairy business, to help dismiss a case against him by managing the judge at Wadgaon Maval court.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint, following which Gaikwad was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on January 13, the official said.

"During the investigation, two more people, including suspended police inspector Bhanudas Jadhav, were arrested," the ACP said.

The judge's involvement came to light in the course of the probe, she said.

The court while rejecting Jatkar's anticipatory bail, remanded her to ACB custody till April 5, the official said.

Public prosecutor Vilas Ghogare Patil said additional sessions judge (special court) S R Navandar rejected Jatkar's plea by observing that the accused was a key person in the crime and the actions of the other accused depended on her moves and directions.