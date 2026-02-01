 Punched, Choked: Horrifying Video Shows Man Brutally Assaulting 70-Year-Old Bedridden Mother In UP’s Ghaziabad
Punched, Choked: Horrifying Video Shows Man Brutally Assaulting 70-Year-Old Bedridden Mother In UP’s Ghaziabad

A horrifying video from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad shows a man brutally assaulting his 70-year-old bedridden mother by pulling her hair, choking her, and throwing away her medicines. The CCTV footage sparked outrage online. Police identified the accused as 44-year-old Nishant Thakur and arrested him. Legal action is currently underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
The viral video shows the man brutally assaulting the bedridden mother in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad | X/@SurajKrBauddh

A shocking case of domestic abuse from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district has sparked widespread outrage after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a man brutally assaulting his 70-year-old bedridden mother. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has left netizens horrified, with many describing the incident as a grim example of “Kalyug”.

Son Seen Beating, Choking Bedridden Mother

In the widely circulated CCTV footage, the elderly woman is seen lying helplessly on a bed when her son approaches her. Initially, the two appear to be having a conversation. Moments later, the man suddenly turns violent, aggressively hitting his mother, pulling her hair and choking her.

The woman is seen struggling to free herself as the assault continues. The man then throws away her medicines, creates a ruckus in the room, and continues behaving aggressively toward his bedridden mother, who is unable to defend herself.

Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Following the video’s circulation, Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Suryabali Maurya of the Ghaziabad Police issued a statement confirming the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Madhuban Bapudham police station. The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Nishant Thakur, who was captured on CCTV brutally assaulting his elderly mother. The footage was reportedly being monitored remotely by his sister, who resides in the United States.

“Upon investigation, it was found that the person beating the elderly woman is her son, Nishant Thakur, aged 44. The victim is a 70-year-old bedridden woman. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway,” ACP Maurya said.

Netizens Express Outrage, Call Act ‘Evil’

The incident triggered strong reactions across social media platforms, with users condemning the brutality of the act.

One user wrote, “There are a good number of ill and uneducated people living in our country. Beating a helpless person is very bad, and beating your own mother is absolutely evil. I also see that he has been arrested, and I hope he gets proper treatment so that he learns to respect his mother.”

Another user commented, “Shame follows those who harm the helpless.”

