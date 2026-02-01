 'Keen To See What Benefits Centre Gives To Poll-Bound Kerala': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Ahead Of Union Budget Presentation - Video
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27 that economic growth must generate jobs, warning that “jobless growth helps no one.” With Kerala Assembly elections due later this year, he said the state is keen to see what benefits the Centre announces. FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth consecutive Budget in Parliament.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he is looking forward to announcements for Kerala in the Union Budget 2026-27 as the state is set to hold Assembly elections later this year.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Budget presentation, Tharoor flagged the issue of unemployment, saying, "jobless growth does not help anyone." He said, "Looking forward to hearing what the Finance Minister has to tell us. The Economic Survey presents good economic growth, but a problem for young people in this country is whether the growth will be accompanied by jobs. Jobless growth does not help anyone. We are anxious to see what kind of schemes they have in mind. In Kerala, with elections coming up, we are keen to see what benefits the Central government might give us. Until the Budget is presented, it is difficult to talk."

The Economic Survey projected the real GDP growth rate at 7.4 per cent and the GVA growth rate at 7.3 per cent.

Earlier today, FM Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it.

Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal and other officials of the Finance Ministry were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Union Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27. The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.T The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. She will also formally introduce the Bill.

The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.FM Sitharaman is set to present India's ninth consecutive Union Budget.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26.

