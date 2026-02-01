 Chhattisgarh: Close Shave For Bilaspur Resident After Underground Pipe Bursts; Dramatic Video Shows Water Gushing Out
A man narrowly escaped injury after an underground water pipe burst inside his house in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on January 31. CCTV footage showed the floor cracking and a powerful jet of water erupting nearby. The incident was reportedly triggered by borewell drilling in a nearby plot, which caused underground pressure imbalance and flooding.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Close Shave For Bilaspur Resident After Underground Pipe Bursts; Dramatic Video Shows Water Gushing Out (Screengrab) | X

Bilaspur: A man narrowly escaped from being plastered onto a ceiling after an underground water pipe of his house burst in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Saturday (January 31). The incident was caught on camera and the dramatic video also surfaced online. The water pipe burst reportedly due to a boring activity in the neighbourhood.

In the video, it could be seen that the floor of the house suddenly cracked due to high water pressure and a strong jet of water gushed out of it. When the pipe burst, the owner of the house was just a few inches away. He had a close shave from the explosion-like event. The inicdent took place in the Gokuldham area of Bilapur's satellite town of Uslapur.

Video Of The Incident:

Before the pipe burst, water could already be seen seeping onto the floor from underneath. New borewell drilling was underway in a nearby plot, which caused an imbalance in the underground pressure, leading to the collapse of the old borewell, reported NDTV.

According to the report, during drilling, extra pressure builds up underground, and due to the interconnected nature of the borewells, the pressure shifts. After the pipe burst, in seconds, the entire house was reportedly flooded with water.

However, the extent of collateral damage is not known.

Wall Of Jodhpur's Residential Society Collapsed:

In July last year, A wall of a residential society collapsed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur due to hevy rains. The incident was caught on camera. In the video, it could be seen. that a man was standing next to the gate of his house when the wall collapsed. Due to the collapse, one part of the gate of the house also fell into the adjacent vacant area. Several vehicles parked in the lane of the society were damaged.

Residents of the society rushed out of their houses after the collapse. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collapse. The incident took place in the Paota area of Jodhpur.

