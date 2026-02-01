Chhattisgarh: Close Shave For Bilaspur Resident After Underground Pipe Bursts; Dramatic Video Shows Water Gushing Out (Screengrab) | X

Bilaspur: A man narrowly escaped from being plastered onto a ceiling after an underground water pipe of his house burst in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Saturday (January 31). The incident was caught on camera and the dramatic video also surfaced online. The water pipe burst reportedly due to a boring activity in the neighbourhood.

In the video, it could be seen that the floor of the house suddenly cracked due to high water pressure and a strong jet of water gushed out of it. When the pipe burst, the owner of the house was just a few inches away. He had a close shave from the explosion-like event. The inicdent took place in the Gokuldham area of Bilapur's satellite town of Uslapur.

Video Of The Incident:

In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, heavy machines were doing boring work on a plot.



Due to high pressure, the neighbor's bore pipe burst.



The ground suddenly cracked and a strong jet of water gushed out 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RiBxJBubrJ — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) January 31, 2026

Before the pipe burst, water could already be seen seeping onto the floor from underneath. New borewell drilling was underway in a nearby plot, which caused an imbalance in the underground pressure, leading to the collapse of the old borewell, reported NDTV.

According to the report, during drilling, extra pressure builds up underground, and due to the interconnected nature of the borewells, the pressure shifts. After the pipe burst, in seconds, the entire house was reportedly flooded with water.

However, the extent of collateral damage is not known.

