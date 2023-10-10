Puducherry: Lone Woman Minister Quits Cabinet Alleging Gender, Caste Bias

X

Chennai: Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga, who is also a Dalit and lone female legislator in the 33-member Assembly in the Union Territory, on Tuesday quit the Rangaswamy Cabinet, alleging gender and caste bias. In 2021, she became the first woman minister in Puducherry to be appointed in over 40 years.

"Could not bear politics of conspiracy"

"I was also targeted continuously and found that I could not bear the politics of conspiracy and the big ghost of money power any longer beyond certain limits," Priyanga rued in her resignation letter, which she made public.

S Chandira Priyanga's resignation letter | X

Priyanga was elected from the Nedungadu reserved constituency in Karaikal on an AINRC ticket for a successive term in the 2021 Assembly polls.

She submitted her resignation through her Secretary at the office of the Chief Minister.

Priyanga said although she entered the Assembly due to her popularity among the people in her constituency, she however realised it is not so easy to overcome "politics of conspiracy and I could not fight against the big ghost of money power". She "was subjected to casteism and gender bias."

"I realise that I cannot continue to fight the dominant forces and hence I quit the post of minister. I tender my apology to the people in my segment. But I assure I will continue to serve the constituency as its legislator," Priyanga said.

Minister to come out soon with detailed report

She would come out soon with a detailed report to highlight what changes, improvement and reforms she had made in her departments.

Thanking the Chief Minister for having accommodated her as a Minister earlier, she requested him to fill in the vacancy arising out of her resignation by including any of the legislators belonging to the Vanniyar, Dalit or minority communities.

