'Public Ke Juton Se Bhi Pitwaunga': BJP Leader Sangeet Som Brazenly Admits He Threatened Govt Officer; Watch Video

Former BJP MP from Meerut, Sangeet Som, said that he threatened an officer and would do it again if "they don't act as per law" | X | ANI

Former BJP MP from Meerut, Sangeet Som on Sunday (September 29) brazenly admitted that he threatened a government official and said on a public platform that he would do it again and this time "will make the public slap the officials with shoes" if the officers "don't work as per the law". The BJP leader made the remarks while speaking at a public event on Sunday.

"Many journalists asked me about the viral video. They asked me if I threatened an officer. They asked me the video was going viral. Any other leader would have refused to admit that it was their video or their voice, but I said yes I was the one who threatened," he said in the public meeting.

"Haan maine hi dhamkaya...kam dhamkaya (Yes I threatened him. And should have threatened him more)," Sangeet Som brazenly proclaims amid applause from the people present in the meeting. The video of the controversial leader's speech surfaced on social media platform X on Sunday.

Sangeet Som was speaking about an audio clip that had gone viral a few days back in which he could be heard threatening a government official. The incident is related to elections of 'Ganna Samiti' or sugarcane corporation.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had also posted the audio clip of Sangeet Som and questioned the leader and BJP over the viral audio clip. "Do we need to say what inspired the threatening and abusive language of the UP BJP leader? The person's speech is based on the type of friend he has," Akhilesh had commented.