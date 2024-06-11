UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Sanjeev Balyan Lost Election Due To His Own Action', Say Sangeet Som

UP: 'Sanjeev Balyan Lost Election Due To His Own Action', Say Sangeet Som |

Lucknow: In a heated response to former Union Minister Dr. Sanjeev Balyan's comments about internal betrayal leading to his electoral defeat, former Sardhana MLA Thakur Sangeet Som asserted that Balyan's loss was due to his own actions and behavior.

Balyan had alleged that Som assisted the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the recent elections. However, Som refuted these claims during a press briefing at his residence in Meerut Cantonment, emphasizing that Balyan's defeat occurred in his own constituencies of Budhana and Charthawal, not in Sardhana.

"Balyan did not lose in Sardhana; he received an equal number of votes there," Som stated. "His losses were in Budhana and Charthawal. Even in the urban assembly seat, where the BJP typically leads by 70,000 votes, the margin was reduced to just 800 votes. Only Balyan can explain why this happened."

Som highlighted that in traditionally BJP-strong areas like New Mandi, the SP candidate won. "I followed instructions from the Chief Minister and the state president to focus solely on Sardhana, where there was no loss in votes," he said. "BJP’s vote share reduced in Khatauli as well while is Baliyan’s fortress."

Despite the criticisms, Som clarified there was no ideological rift between him and Balyan, asserting that both remain committed BJP workers striving for the party's success. Addressing rumors of supporting the SP, Som declared, "How can I help a party that once had me jailed?"

When questioned about the BJP's poor performance in western Uttar Pradesh, Som attributed it to vote splitting. He also responded to Balyan's claim that Som lacks the stature to engage with him by suggesting that any complaints should have been raised within party forums rather than in the media.

"Washing dirty linen in public is not a good strategy," Som remarked. Additionally, Som criticized the BJP's alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), arguing that it had been detrimental and led to losses in seats the BJP could have won independently.