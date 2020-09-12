PUBG Mobile India follows only 5 accounts on Twitter, fifth is a 'propagandist masquerading as a comedian'

Kamra describes himself as "A propagandist masquerading as a comedian, A card holding member of the CPI & an owner of the new I-phone basically a total hypocrite (sarcasm alert!).

The stand-up comic is known for an outspoken critic of the BJP government and his political comedy is often laden with jokes on the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We can only wonder why PUBG is a "follower" of Kunal Kamra.

He was recently spotted at the Republic office to present Arnab Goswami with a special gift.

Arriving with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Republic TV's office in Mumbai, Kamra posted a picture of the duo posing outside the TV channel's office with the award.

He tweeted, "Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai..."