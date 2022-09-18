Punjab MMS Scandal: Protests erupt at Chandigarh University after girl leaks objectionable videos of women students

Protests erupt at Chandigarh University after objectionable videos of women students leaked |

Mohali: Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance over the matter.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused will not be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission.

Further details are awaited.