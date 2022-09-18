Girl accused of leaking objectionable videos of 60 women students of Chandigarh University online; arrested

Punjab: Protest erupt in Chandigarh University after a girl is accused of leaking objectionable videos of women students online |

Massive protests have erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali after a girl is accused of online-leaking personal videos of her dorm mates. According to reports, the Mohali police have questioned the girl about the incident.

"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported, " said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni.

#WATCH | It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni pic.twitter.com/pkeL70MYP8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Earlier, the police had said that the girl was being questioned since the others at the hostel believed she was posting films and photos of them online on porn sites.

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student : @PunYaab



pic.twitter.com/BIi1jTBPCN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Police and the administration of the private institution have dismissed claims made on social media that numerous girls attempted suicide as a result of the incident.

"This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.

Mohali | This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared: Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row pic.twitter.com/ZBG5f3lZk8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The university has clarified saying that one of the allegedly affected girls fainted, and was taken to the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the incident Punjab School Education minister HS Bains tweeted appealing the to Chandigarh University students to remain calm & assured them that the guilty won't be spared, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society."

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again: Union minister & BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/TIOwnD0SkM — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

"It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again," said Union minister & BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.