Punjab MMS Scandal: Only one video circulate that is also of accused herself, say police |

Massive protests have erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali after a girl is accused of online-leaking personal videos of her dorm mates. The accused has been arrested in the case.

The police in the statement to the media have stated that in their investigation they found only video and theat is also of the accused. "We have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination, " said Mohali SP.

#WATCH | So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination: Mohali SP pic.twitter.com/wv5dKYzYCr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

SSP Vivek Soni had earlier informed the media that the accused had been arrested, "It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported, " said SSP Soni.

Police and the administration of the private institution have dismissed claims made on social media that numerous girls attempted suicide as a result of the incident.

"This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.