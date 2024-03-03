Protesting Farmers To Reach Delhi Without Tractors On March 6

Protesting farmers | ANI

Chandigarh: Farm leaders on Sunday announced that the farmers from across the country would resume 'Delhi Chalo' protest on March 6 and reach the national capital by rail, road and air and not by their tractor-trolleys.

Interacting with the newspersons after the 'bhog ceremony' of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who had died on February 21 during the farmers’ protest, the farm leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that while the farmers camping at Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Haryana would stay put there for the time being, the farmers from across the country would reach Delhi on March 6 without their tractors.

The farmers would not take their tractors or tractor-trolleys to Delhi in the view of objections raised about it, but reach Delhi by rail, road and air to press for their demands, the leaders said.

Dallewal and Pandher held that there were a number of farmers’ organisations from several other states, which had decided to join the protest. They also announced that trains would also be stopped across the country on March 10 for four hours from 12 noon onwards.

Meanwhile, braving the heavy rains since Saturday, a multitude of farmers stayed put at the two said borders under their makeshift shelters covered with tarpaulin sheets.

Mahapaanchayat on March 14

It may also be recalled that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also announced to hold a ``kisan mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on March 14 to press the BJP-led Central government to accept their demands including legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops and loan waiver. The SKM is not a part of the ``Delhi Chalo’’ march call.

According to reports, BKU (Lakhowal) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal held that the farmers would continue their struggle for their demands and the said ``mahapanchyat’’ was in continuation of their ongoing protest in which about 400 farmers organisations from across the country would take part. The farmers would not travel to Delhi by tractor-trolleys but by buses and trains.