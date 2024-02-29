Delhi Chalo Protest: Murder FIR Registered For 22-Year-Old Farmer Shubhkaran Singh's Death; Compensation Announced

Shubhkaran Singh | X

Chandigarh: The body of 22-year old farmer Shubhkaran Singh was cremated in his native village in Punjab’s Bathinda district eight days after his death at Khanauri border during farmers' protest and with Punjab police registering an FIR against unknown persons for his murder, on Thursday.

A large number of farmers and farm leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal attended the cremation. They held that they would announce the next move about their 'Delhi Chalo' march after the last rites of Shubhkaran’s cremation.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police (IGP), Sukhchain Singh Gill stated on Thursday morning that the Punjab police had registered a zero FIR following legal advice. The Punjab chief minister had announced Rs 1 crore compensation and that Subhkaran's sister would be offered a constable’s job in Punjab police as per family's wish, he added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Haryana police threatened to cancel the passport and visas of farmer protesters involved in the violence and those involved in damaging the public properties on Punjab-Haryana border during their protest since February 13, last.

Ambala DSP Joginder Sharma had reportedly said on Wednesday that the Haryana police had identified the persons involved in the violence in the name of farmers’ protest with CCTV and drone cameras and that the police would request the ministry and embassy to cancel their passports and visas. He reportedly also said that photos, names and addresses of such persons would be given to the passport office for the same.