Framers Protest: Haryana Police To Cancel Visas, Passports Of Farmers Involved 'Delhi- Chalo' March

Screengrab from X

Haryana: In a recent twist to the ongoing farmers agitation, the Haryana Police has announced on Wednesday that they would be cancelling the visas and passports of protestors who were associated in the Delhi- Chalo March and have damaged public property at Delhi-Haryana border.

A video statement released by Haryana Police on social media platform X, Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, Joginder Sharma said that passports and visas of the identified protestor coming from Punjab to Haryana in the name farmer's protest will be cancelled.

#WATCH | Haryana: On efforts to cancel passports and Visas of the alleged farmers involved in violence, DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma says, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV… pic.twitter.com/AotrtQDle2 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

"We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports...", the post read.

Punjab Police Files Zero FIR In Shubhkaran Singh's Murder Case

Punjab Police on Thursday registered a zero FIR in the case of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life during the farmer protests. Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill stated that after consulting legal experts, the investigation will proceed according to the law.

"In the matter of Shubhkaran (Singh), after consulting the legal experts, the Punjab Police has registered a zero FIR. Further investigation will be done as per the law. His family is performing his last rites today. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann provided compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family and a daughter in the family is being given the job of a constable," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Last Rites Of Singh To be Held Today

Earlier in the day the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, announced that the last rites of Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life during the farmer protests, would be held today, as the police have registered an FIR in the case.

In a report by news agency ANI, Pandher stated, "Today marks the 17th day of the march at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. We have been informed that an FIR has been filed under sections 302 and 114 of the IPC regarding the death of Shubhkaran Singh." He further added, "We will transport the deceased's body to the Khanauri Border, and his last rites will be performed in his native village."

In an effort to compel the Centre to concede to their demands, which include a legal assurance for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a waiver on farm debt, farmers have been protesting at the Punjab- Haryana border borders since February 13, with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks.

