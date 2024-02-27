Chandigarh: 62-Year-Old Karnail Singh Sixth Casualty Of Farmers’ Protest

Chandigarh: A 62-year old farmer who was protesting at Khanauri border of the Punjab and Haryana, died due to health issues, late on Monday night. Karnail Singh was the sixth farmer who had died during the ongoing farmers’ protest since Farmer 13.

According to information, Singh, who hailed from Arno village of Patiala district, had been complaining of severe pain in the lungs since the past few days reportedly after the teargas shelling on February 21 and was taken to government health centre at Patran. Since his condition continued to deteriorate at the health centre he was taken to Rajindra Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled, Singh was the sixth farmer who died during the farmers protest since February 13. While 21-year old Shubhkaran Singh of Bathinda was said to have died due to head injuries sustained during the Haryana police action on February 21, elderly farmers namely Darshan Singh of Bathinda, Manjeet Singh Patiala and Gian Singh of Gurdaspur had died of heart attack. Another farmer Gurjant Singh of Ferozepur was said to have died in a road accident.

The Haryana police, on the other hand, held that three police personnel, Vijay Kumar, Kaushal Kumar and Hira Lal had died due to health issues while dozens of other personnel were hurt during the farmers’ protest.