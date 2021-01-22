Protesting farmers to hold 11th meeting with Centre today - All you need to know

For nearly two months now, thousands of farmers have remained gathered around the national capital demanding the withdrawal of three contentious laws. They have held 10 rounds of talks with the Central government, but a consensus is yet to be reached. With the involvement of the Supreme Court, the laws have been stayed temporarily and a committee has been formed to bring about a resolution. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar even said recently that the government was ready to put the farm laws on hold for 18 months.

It is against this backdrop that representatives from among the protesting farmers will meet with the Centre for yet another round of talks today. Thus far two of the farmers' demands have been met - that of decriminalisation of stubble burning and the safeguarding of power subsidies. "In today's meeting we will discuss MSP and repeal of the three farm laws," said SS Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

"Govt's strategy was to throw net at us, to hide poison inside sweets. They want to end protests somehow. In our meeting it was unanimously decided that we reject their proposal," he added.