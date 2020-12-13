Protesting farmers open Chilla border for traffic

The Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, which was closed due to the demonstrations by farmers reopened late on Saturday night for traffic movement.

"Our leader met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today, we have been assured that our demands will be fulfilled so we have opened the road," a protesting farmer told ANI.

Meanwhile, traffic movement continued to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra on Saturday despite the farmers' call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.

"There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well," Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.