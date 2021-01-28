'Protest won't end, administration free to arrest us': Farm leader Yudhveer Singh after Ghaziabad DM issues order to end agitation at Ghazipur border

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) has given an ultimatum to the protesting farmers to end the protest and vacate the Ghazipur border protest site today (Thursday) itself, reported India Today.

Following the order, there was a heavy deployment of Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force in the area. The police also pressed drones for surveillance at the Ghazipur protest site, where the farmers have been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November last year.

Reportedly, this comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs all DMs, SPs to get the farmers' protest sites cleared out.

Meanwhile, even after ultimatum, farmers' leader Yudhveer Singh said their protest won't end. He added that if the administration wants to arrest them (farmers), they are free to do so.

Besides, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR for the January 26 violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' also made his appearance at the site and said that he will raise the issue of snapping of water and electricity supply at the site with the administration.

Addressing media, Tikait said: "I will meet the police and administration as they have cut the electricity supply and also stopped the drinking water facility since last night. And when there is no electricity and water supply, then it will affect our movement."

(With IANS inputs)