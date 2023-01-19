e-Paper Get App
India'Propaganda piece, designed to push...': India hits out at BBC documentary on PM Modi

The British broadcaster came under fire over its two-part series "India: The Modi Question" on BBC Two.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
'Propaganda piece, designed to push...': India hits out at BBC documentary on PM Modi | ANI
Hiting out at BBC over new series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India said that it is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, speaking to media on the documentary, also said that it shows the colonial midsent.

"Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bagchi said that If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. "It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.

India: The Modi Question

A documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Modi Question, was removed from YouTube on Wednesday, according to Scroll.in.
The documentary, which was released on Tuesday, takes a close look at the story of the Prime Minister and tracks his journey to power, according to Birmingham Live.

It stated, "A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead."

The series will examine how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," the BBC stated.

