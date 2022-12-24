'BJP doing Hindu-Muslim to divert attention from real issues': Rahul Gandhi from Red Fort

Rahul Gandhi addressing Bharat Jodo Yatra at Red Fort, New Delhi. | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Red Fort in national capital this evening, said the BJP is raking up the Hindu-Muslim issues to divert attention from the real issues. He once again slammed the Prime Minister for his alleged proximity with businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

'Not Modi's government, but Ambani-Adani's'

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said religious differences were used as weapon. "They are spread 24X7 on TV to divert public attention from real issues," he said.

India doesn't promote hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said he has not seen violence, hatred anywhere in country while walking hundreds of kms, but see it on TV all the time. He went on to stress that his Yatra, like India, does not promote hatred and violence.

"In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence," he said.

Thousands of crores spent to destroy my image: Gandhi

Reiterating his earlier viral remark on 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' (shop of love), the Gandhi scion said: "On my request, you have opened lakhs of shops to spread love in country."

Gandhi, hitting out at PM Modi and BJP, said they spent "thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed truth to country in just a month".