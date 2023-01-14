e-Paper Get App
Muslim man lynched, made to shout slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' at UP station, Asaduddin Owaisi shares video and attacks RSS

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a video of the alleged victim who was lynched, beaten up and made to shout slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" at Bareilly railway station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
File Photo
A Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly lynched and beaten up at Bareilly railway station on Saturday and now the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the attack.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a video of the man, a trader, who is telling repoters about the ordeal he had to go through. He was also allegedly made to chant slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" by the mob.

"Asim Hussain was thrashed in the train, stripped of his clothes and forced to chant JSR slogans.

"RSS's Mohan mentioned about "Hazaar Saal Ki Jung", is this another proof of the same war?" Owaisi tweeted and also demanded the UP police to take strict action against the people responsible for the attack on Hussain.

What happened to Asim Hussain?

Several other AIMIM leaders have also shared the video of Hussain, who revealed in detail about his harrowing experience.

"When the train stopped at the Hapur station (in UP), few people started pushing and shoving and it was crowded there. At the same time, someone shouted ‘he is a thief', and people around me started beating. They also forced me to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ but I denied,” he added.

What UP Police did after the lynching

Morabadad government's Railway Police has lodged in FIR under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) after the incident took place on January 12.

Two people have also been arrested from the railway station, according to reports.

