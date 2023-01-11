e-Paper Get App
Asaduddin Owaisi slams RSS chief over controversial interview: 'Mohan Bhagwat is directly inciting people to do violence against Muslims'

Asaduddin Owaisi also said that Mohan Bhagwat or the RSS never talks about other issues in the country like "inflation, unemployment, India-China & Rupee's value."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | File Photo
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial remarks in a recent interview and accused the RSS chief of inciting violence against Muslims.

"Muslims are only talking about equality and equal citizenship, not supremacy. For them (RSS), diversity is anti-national. He (Mohan Bhagwat) is directly inciting people to do violence against Muslims," Owaisi told reporters.

Owaisi further went on to say that Bhagwat or the RSS never talks about other issues in the country like "inflation, unemployment, India-China & Rupee's value."

What Mohan Bhagwat said in the interview

Mohan Bhagwat said in a recent interview that Muslims have nothing to fear in India but they must abandon their claim of supremacy.

“The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus.

"Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.

"We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together – they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative.”

