e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Crime: Man stabbed to death at office of corporator from Owaisi's Party AIMIM in Lalitha Bagh

Hyderabad Crime: Man stabbed to death at office of corporator from Owaisi's Party AIMIM in Lalitha Bagh

The victim was rushed to Owaisi hospital but could not be saved by the doctors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: 22-year-old man stabbed to death at AIMIM local corporator's office | Representative pic
Follow us on

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM party's local corporator's office here on Monday.

As per local reports, the 22-year-old man was a relative of corporator Azam Shareef and was stabbed by unknown men.

The office of the local corporator is located in Lalitha Bagh area in the city. The victim has been identified as Murtaza. He was rushed to Owaisi hospital in Santoshi Nagar but could not be saved by the doctors.

According to munsifdaily.com, a local news portal, the unknown men entered the office with knives, sharp weapons and indiscriminately attacked the corporator’s son-in-law Mohammad Anas.

Anas collapsed on the spot after being attacked with knives and sticks.

As the news of the murder spread to the entire old city area, MIM workers arrived at the crime scene in large numbers, the report added.

The reasons of the murder is not known yet. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

"An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad’s Old City. He later died in the hospital," MD Amjad Ali, Inspector, Bhavani Nagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man stabbed to death after bike collision in Indore
article-image

RECENT STORIES

After MP Dhairyashil Mane, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress activists stopped at K'taka border,...

After MP Dhairyashil Mane, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress activists stopped at K'taka border,...

India becomes second-largest steel producer in world: Scindia in Parliament

India becomes second-largest steel producer in world: Scindia in Parliament

Enthused with MCD results AAP planning big in UP municipal polls

Enthused with MCD results AAP planning big in UP municipal polls

Hyderabad Crime: Man stabbed to death at office of corporator from Owaisi's Party AIMIM in Lalitha...

Hyderabad Crime: Man stabbed to death at office of corporator from Owaisi's Party AIMIM in Lalitha...

Sadhguru spotted at the FIFA World Cup Finals, cheering for a “High Caliber Game.” Calls it “A...

Sadhguru spotted at the FIFA World Cup Finals, cheering for a “High Caliber Game.” Calls it “A...