No separate data of mob lynching maintained by NCRB, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that three terrorist incidents occurred in the country this year.

While addressing the upper house, Rai said "Three terrorist incidents occurred one each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka this year (till November 2022). No security force or state personnel and civilians lost their lives in these terrorist incidents in the hinterland of the country".

The Union MoS also informed that the 'Crime in India' report published by NCRB uses crime data as provided by all States and UTs, under various crime heads which are defined under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws.

"There was no separate data for mob lynching maintained by NCRB," he said.

The BJP leader also gave a year-wise breakdown of the number of cases related to communal and religious rioting.

"As per NCRB data, details of cases registered under Communal/Religious Rioting during the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 are 723, 512,438,857,378," he said.