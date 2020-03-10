'Professional traitor': Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wikipedia page changed after scion resigns from Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the Congress has left a bad taste in the Grand Old Party’s mouth. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehot even took to Twitter to say that he had betrayed the trust of the people and the ideology of the party. “Such people prove that they can’t thrive without power. The sooner they leave, the better.”

However, following his resignation, Scindia's Wikipedia Page was distorted with vandals calling him a 'professional traitor'. An earlier version of the article even suggested that he was a 'professional comedian'