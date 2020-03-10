'Professional traitor': Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wikipedia page changed after scion resigns from Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the Congress has left a bad taste in the Grand Old Party’s mouth. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehot even took to Twitter to say that he had betrayed the trust of the people and the ideology of the party. “Such people prove that they can’t thrive without power. The sooner they leave, the better.”
However, following his resignation, Scindia's Wikipedia Page was distorted with vandals calling him a 'professional traitor'. An earlier version of the article even suggested that he was a 'professional comedian'
When we visited the Wikipedia page of Jyotiraditya Scindia, it was, however, corrected, showing that he was an Indian politician. There were no mentions or expletives calling him a ‘donkey’ or ‘traitor’.
This isn’t the first time details of a politician have changed on the editable online encyclopaedia. In 2018, Sachin Pilot’s page said he was the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, even before an official CM candidate was announced.
