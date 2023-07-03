 Probe Underway After Drone Spotted Over PM Modi's House: Reports
Reports claimed that the SPG informed Delhi Police about the drone hovering over PM's house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

According to reports, a drone was found hovering over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house in Delhi around 5 pm on Monday, July 3, morning. Reports claimed that the SPG informed Delhi Police about the drone hovering over PM's house. A probe is underway in the case by Delhi Police, said reports.

The PM's house in VVIP zone in Central Delhi, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, prohibits the flying of any kind of drone in the VVIP lane. The entire area falls under no flying zone. The drone has not been detected yet, however, investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details and updates to follow)

