Narendra Modi 3.0: Will Modi Become The Next Longest-Serving Prime Minister After Jawaharlal Nehru?

As India waits for the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the debate is already on if Narendra Modi can equal Jawaharlal Nehru's feat of becoming the Prime Minister for third consequtive time?

Nehru's 17 Years Reign

Jawaharlal Nehru, regarded as the architect of modern India, served as the country's first Prime Minister for 17 years, from August 15, 1947, until his death on May 27, 1964. He is the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. His tenure was marked by significant socio-political and economic developments that laid the foundation for India's emergence as a democratic and independent nation.

1947-1952:

Nehru's first term as Prime Minister saw the immediate challenges of partition and independence.

His government focused on rebuilding the nation, integrating princely states, and formulating policies to promote economic growth and social justice.

The first general elections under the new Constitution were held in 1951–52, and Nehru's Indian National Congress party emerged victorious, securing a substantial majority in the parliament.

1952-1957:

In his second term, Nehru continued his emphasis on economic planning, industrialization, and agrarian reforms.

The government implemented the First Five-Year Plan, aimed at rapid industrialization and agricultural development.

Nehru's foreign policy centered on non-alignment, seeking to maintain independence from both the Western and Eastern blocs during the Cold War.

1957-1962:

Nehru's third term witnessed further economic reforms and the consolidation of democratic institutions.

The Second Five-Year Plan focused on building infrastructure and strengthening the industrial base.

However, tensions with neighboring China escalated, leading to the Indo-China War in 1962, which ended in a humiliating defeat for India and criticism of Nehru's foreign policy.

1962-1964:

Despite the setback in the war with China, Nehru remained committed to India's non-aligned stance and pursued efforts for peace and cooperation in international affairs.

Domestically, his government faced challenges such as regional separatism and economic disparities.

Nehru's health deteriorated during this period, and he passed away on May 27, 1964, leaving behind a legacy of nation-building, secularism, and democratic ideals.

Throughout his tenure, Nehru's leadership style and vision shaped India's trajectory as a secular, socialist, and democratic republic. His policies aimed at reducing poverty, promoting education, and fostering scientific temper left a lasting impact on the country. Despite facing criticism and challenges, Nehru's legacy as a statesman and nation-builder remains deeply ingrained in India's history and collective memory.

Modi's 10 Years Of Reign

Narendra Modi is the current serving Prime Minister of India. He rose to prominence as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later won two consecutive terms as Prime Minister in 2014 and 2019.

2014 Elections:

In the 2014 general elections in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Narendra Modi, won a decisive victory. The BJP won 282 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament, securing a clear majority. Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.

Constituency Wins In 2014:

Narendra Modi won from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP secured significant victories across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Gujarat.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP once again emerged victorious, securing an even larger mandate. Narendra Modi retained his position as Prime Minister. The BJP won 303 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha.

Constituency Wins In 2019:

Narendra Modi won from Varanasi again.

The BJP expanded its presence in states like West Bengal, Odisha, and the northeast, besides retaining its strongholds in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Exit Polls 2024

In the Exit Polls of 2024, six exit polls predict a big victory for the ruling BJP-led NDA: Jan Ki Baat (362–392), News Nation (342–378), Dainik Bhaskar (353–368), India News D-Dynamics (371), and Republic Bharat-P Marq (359).

The possibility of Narendra Modi becoming the next longest-serving Prime Minister draws parallels to the potential for sustained electoral success. Exit polls often reflect data indicating consistent support for his policies and governance across various regions and demographics. If he maintains this trajectory, Modi could indeed extend his tenure, akin to leaders like Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who held office for multiple terms.