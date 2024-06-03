UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Optimistic As Latest Exit Polls Predict Commanding Performance In State

UP CM Yogi Adityanath alongside PM Modi | PTI

BJP is basking in the optimism generated by the latest exit polls, which predict a commanding performance in Uttar Pradesh.

According to news channels and pollsters, BJP is poised to secure between 68 and 71 seats, a substantial improvement from the 62 seats it won in 2019.

However, this figure falls short of the 2014 benchmark when the party captured 71 seats, a key factor in its rise to power at the Centre.

Exit polls are a big boost to BJP as in two consecutive polls, its tally has come down when compared with last one.

LOOKING BACK

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP won 71 seats but came down to 62 in 2019. Similarly, in the 2017 assembly election, BJP won 312 seats but came down to 255 in 2022.

PERCENTAGE WISE

The exit polls forecast INDIA, comprising Congress and Samajwadi Party, will secure between 9 and 12 seats.

The projected vote shares underline BJPs dominance, with NDA expected to garner 49 per cent of the votes, while INDIA is likely to get 34 per cent, and other parties capturing the rest 17 per cent.

BJP'S STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

This election season, BJP-led alliance includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and NISHAD Party. The alliance aims to improve its tally, buoyed by the positive sentiment following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the fractured Opposition, with BSP not part of INDIA.

BJP is contesting 75 seats, while RLD and SBSP are contesting two each, and NISHAD Party one seat.

CHALLENGES FOR OPPOSITION

BSP, meanwhile, is grappling with an existential crisis following a poor performance in the assembly election, where it won only one seat and saw its vote share drop by nine per cent to 13 per cent. The party is striving to protect its core Dalit vote base and dispel the “BJPs B-team” tag.

LOOKING FORWARD

All eyes are on results to be announced on June 4. BJPs anticipated gains underscore its continued strength in UP, but the actual numbers will reveal the extent to which it has managed to consolidate its position or if the Opposition can strengthen toehold.