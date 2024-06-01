Lok Sabha Election Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India Predicts Clear Majority For BJP Led NDA With 67-72 Seats In UP; Gives INDIA Bloc 8-12 Seats

Uttar Pradesh is home to 80 Lok Sabha seats and sends the maximum number of MPs to the Parliament among all Indian states. It is often said that the way to Delhi (Centre) goes through Uttar Pradesh. With polling for all seats coming to an end on Saturday, June 1, all eyes are now on the exit polls conducted by various agencies along with private news channels.

The My Axis-India Today exit polls gave a clear majority to the BJP led NDA in Uttar Pradesh with 67-72 seats. Samajwadi Party and Congress led INDIA bloc in the state has been projected to get 08-12 seats.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Election Commission of India on March 16 announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Election Commission announced the polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in 7 phases.

Election in the state was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 under phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 respectively.

Phase 1 seats: Nagina, Muradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor

Phase 2 seats: Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Mathura, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Phase 3 seats: Etah, Badaun, Amla, Bareilly, Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri

Phase 4 seats: Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur (SC), Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh

Phase 5 seats: Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur

Phase 6 seats: Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhilshahr, Bhadohi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Dumariyaganj

Phase 7 seats: Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj (SC), Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.