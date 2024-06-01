 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results: Will SP-Congress Be Able To Challenge BJP's Dominance In UP?
Voting in Uttar Pradesh for the 80 Lok Sabha seats was held in 7 phases. The Election Commission of India had announced the poll dates on March 16 and accordingly voting took place in the state across the seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh with its 80 Lok Sabha seats sends the most number of MPs to the Indian Parliament. As the 7th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 comes to an end at 6 pm on Saturday, June 1, all eyes will be on the exit poll results which the private news channels will start broadcasting from 6.30 pm onwards. Known all about exit polls results of Uttar Pradesh in the copy below.

The main parties in the fray in UP is the BJP led NDA parties up against the Samajwadi Party and Congress that are fighting the polls together this time in UP. The Bahujan Samaj Party decided to go solo this time.

Here is what the major exit polls show:

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

While voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 comes to an end on June 1, the results will is scheduled to be announced on June 4. However, before the main results, all eyes will be on the exit poll predictions that will surely give a hint into the performances of the parties in the Lok Sabha polls.

