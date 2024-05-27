'His Values Will Always Guide Us': Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru On His 60th Death Anniversary

India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru |

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nehru's values will always guide us".

"Respectful tribute to the architect of modern India, the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. As a visionary, he dedicated his entire life towards building India through the freedom movement, establishing democracy, secularism and laying the foundation of the Constitution," he said.

आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार, देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री, पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



एक दूरदर्शी व्यक्ति के रूप में उन्होंने अपना संपूर्ण जीवन - स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन, लोकतंत्र स्थापन, धर्मनिरपेक्षता और संविधान की नींव रखते हुए भारत निर्माण के लिए समर्पित… pic.twitter.com/e5v3nvL9IO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute

Priyanka Vadra also posted on X and said that they are proud of the democracy, whose foundation was laid by Nehru.

"India is such a vast country with so much legitimate diversity that it cannot be allowed to trample people and their ideas by the so-called 'strong man'. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru believed that the kind of diversity that exists in India, only a democratic structure can keep India united in which different cultural, political and socio-economic tendencies and aspirations get freedom of expression. With the cooperation of many great leaders, he laid the foundation of such a democracy, which we are proud of today," Priyanka said.

‘‘भारत बहुत सी वाजिब विविधताओं वाला इतना विशाल देश है जिसमें तथाकथित ‘शक्तिशाली व्यक्ति’ द्वारा लोगों और उनके विचारों को रौंदने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती।’’



पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी मानते थे कि भारत में जिस तरह की विविधता है, एक लोकतांत्रिक ढांचा ही भारत को एकजुट रख सकता है… pic.twitter.com/g87x7pILpB — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 27, 2024

Earlier, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken paid floral tributes to the former PM at Shanti Van in Delhi.

About PM Nehru

Nehru remained at the PM post for more than 16 years and died of a heart attack on 27th May 1964. After him, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, he was also called 'Chacha Nehru' and his birth anniversary on November 14, is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.