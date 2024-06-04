Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly. Stay Tuned

04 June 2024 07:01 AM IST
PM Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc will wrest power from NDA?
The wait is finally over and the D-Day has arrived as Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyes a record-equalling third straight term in power while the INDIA opposition bloc's hopes to prove exit polls wrong and spring a surprise as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to begin today at 8 am.
04 June 2024 07:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: On Monday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met MNS leader Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on. For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the MNS has supported the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, which comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.
Let's look at what the exit polls last Saturday predicted -- Nearly 7 exit polls projected approximately 350-370 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the 543-member Lok Sabha. What they forecast was the INDIA bloc bagging around 107-140 seats. This figure is definitely way short of of the majority mark of 272 seats.
