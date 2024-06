Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly. Stay Tuned

The wait is finally over and the D-Day has arrived as Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyes a record-equalling third straight term in power while the INDIA opposition bloc's hopes to prove exit polls wrong and spring a surprise as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to begin today at 8 am.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.

Stay with FPJ for live updates on the latest numbers, trends, leads and wins and losses from all across India.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: On Monday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met MNS leader Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on. For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the MNS has supported the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, which comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: The locks of the strong room have been opened for the counting of votes. Vote counting will commence shortly. pic.twitter.com/eqLFrmwQc7 — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2024

Let's look at what the exit polls last Saturday predicted -- Nearly 7 exit polls projected approximately 350-370 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the 543-member Lok Sabha. What they forecast was the INDIA bloc bagging around 107-140 seats. This figure is definitely way short of of the majority mark of 272 seats.

#WATCH | Poori and sweets being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha election results



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/gf8XJaN8nT — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

#WATCH | BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha says, "I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward for especially this particular seat that we win and bring justice to Hyderabad. We all know that PM Modi in the entire… pic.twitter.com/tqz0YMhjwf — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

While there is a sense of _deja vu_ as the D-day has dawned, we have to salute the election process and the Indian republic.If there are two words that can describe the 75-day marathon run over 7 phases, it can be _keenly fought_ with the ruling party and the opposition giving their best.

Bitter words were exchanged but thankfully less violence than in times past. Sometimes the level of discourse and debate was less than desirable but that is a given because we are talking of a billion and a half population with unparalleled diversity. Taking umbrage over Akhilesh's comments, BJP said his party may spread "anarchy" on Tuesday. A high-level delegation of the BJP met UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa and urged him to take strict action against any such attempts.