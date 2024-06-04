 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly. Stay Tuned
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly. Stay Tuned
Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly. Stay Tuned

Keenly fought, evenly fought, sometimes acrimonious, this is an election that will be remembered for long as the PM Modi-led NDA makes a bid equal a 3-term back-to-back record win and the vociferous INDI block making a valiant attempt at a rebound. Exit polls talk of a clear mandate.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to begin at 8 am |
04 June 2024 07:01 AM IST

PM Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc will wrest power from NDA?

The wait is finally over and the D-Day has arrived as Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyes a record-equalling third straight term in power while the INDIA opposition bloc's hopes to prove exit polls wrong and spring a surprise as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to begin today at 8 am.

04 June 2024 07:38 AM IST
04 June 2024 07:22 AM IST

Stay with FPJ for live updates on the latest numbers, trends, leads and wins and losses from all across India.

04 June 2024 07:22 AM IST

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: On Monday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met MNS leader Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on. For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the MNS has supported the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, which comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

04 June 2024 07:22 AM IST
04 June 2024 07:22 AM IST

Let's look at what the exit polls last Saturday predicted -- Nearly 7 exit polls projected approximately 350-370 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the 543-member Lok Sabha. What they forecast was the INDIA bloc bagging around 107-140 seats. This figure is definitely way short of of the majority mark of 272 seats.

04 June 2024 07:01 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Ravi Kishan, BJP vs Kajal Nishad, SP - Winner,...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Ravi Kishan, BJP vs Kajal Nishad, SP - Winner,...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi 3.0 Or India Bloc To Prove Exit Polls Wrong? Counting Of...

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Will Modi-Nitish Partnership Secure Victory?

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Take Look At Key Constituencies Ahead Of Poll Counting

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Take Look At Key Constituencies Ahead Of Poll Counting

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Rahul Kaswan From Congress vs Devendra Jhajahriya Of...

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Rahul Kaswan From Congress vs Devendra Jhajahriya Of...