UP: Electricity Department Employs Drones to Bust Power Thieves and Illegal Connections; Watch Video

During the scorching heat, you may have experienced several instances in your city, neighborhood, or even at home where electricity suddenly goes off. Sometimes, the voltage drops so low that neither the cooler nor the air conditioner can function properly. One of the major reasons for this is illegal power connection or power theft. Those who indulge in such activities know at which phase to connect the wires to steal electricity for their homes.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now found a solution to this menace.

Whenever officers from Electricity department come for checking, these power thieves quietly pull out the wire from the electricity pole by hooking it with a cutter.

This is what the power thieves did even this time when the officers arrived in Lucknow for checking. However, they had no idea that the Electricity Department officials are keeping a close watch from the sky. Surveillance is being conducted through drones to identify those who have installed illegal connections.

Observe In this picture above. On the left side, the drone of the Electricity Department is showing that the employees of the Electricity Department are standing on the street below to catch the person who is stealing electricity by conducting illegal connections outside the house. On the right side of the picture, see that the man stealing the power is quietly lying on the rooftop of the same house, engaged in removing the wire with the cutter. However, everything has been captured in the camera of the Electricity Department's drone.

Power theft is major problem in not only Uttar Pradesh but other parts of the country as well. However, catching those stealing the power is difficult as whenever people from electricity department go for random checking, they are not allowed to enter houses and thieves disconnect the illegal connection by then. Sometimes, people from the discom are even attacked by those stealing the electricity.

To tackle with these problem, the UP electricity department has come up with this unique solution of using drone, which catches the power theft without officials physically entering anyone's house to check.