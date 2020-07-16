Probe ordered into Guna Dalit couple beating case

Bhopal

Beating up of a Scheduled Caste (ST) couple by police at Jaganpur village in Guna has stirred up a hornet’s nest in Madhya Pradesh politics. The couple, who were beaten up to remove encroachments from a piece of land, consumed pesticide. The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and asked the inquiry team to submit the report within a month.

Kumar Puroshottam was made collector of Guna on Thursday, and six policemen including a sub-inspector were suspended. In a video tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Our fight is against this mindset.”

President of Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati also condemned the incident and urged the government to take action against the culprits. The MP Congress set up an inquiry committee which will visit Guna on Friday and submit a report to the state party president Kamal Nath. The committee consists of former minister Bala Bachchan, Ramniwas Rawat, Jaiwardhan Singh, Surendra Choudhary, Phool Singh Baraiya, Heeralal Alawa, and Vibha Patel.

The state government removed IG of Gwalior, collector and SP of Guna on Wednesday night. New postings were effected on the same night.

According to reports, the couple encroached upon a piece of land meant for a college and grew crops on it. When they were being removed from the land, they consumed pesticide.

The relatives of the couple reportedly clashed with the policemen who were taking the duo to a hospital. The cops then beat them up. The main encroacher of this land is Gabbu Pardi. it was from him Rajkumar Ahirwar and his wife Savitri Bail took a plot on share basis.

Patwari registers case

Patwari Shivshanker Ojha registered a case about removal of encroachment and against stopping officials from doing their work. The case has been registered against Gabbu Pardi, Rajkumar Pardi, Savitri and others.