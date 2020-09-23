Probe against 4 UP hospitals as 48 patients die of virus

Our Correspondent

Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, 48 people have lost their lives allegedly due to the negligence of hospitals. The district administration initiated a probe against them on Wednesday.

The patients were referred to four private hospitals in the state capital over the past few days as the beds were not available in government health facilities.

As many as 17 patients were referred to Apollo, 10 in Mayo, 10 in Charak, and 11 in Chandan Hospital.

The hospital administrations are accused of not testing every patient for coronavirus, which is mandatory according to guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry, and even neglecting them who were subjected to tests and turned positive for Covid-19.

"The patients were not shifted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital when the test report came in positive. It is also feared that the hospital has violated Covid protocols," said a district official.