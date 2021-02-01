'Proactive, not reactive': PM Modi on Budget 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget 2021-22 is proactive and not reactive, just as India's response to COVID-19 crisis was.

Addressing the nation after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in Lok Sabha, Modi said, "Union Budget 2021-22 has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances."

"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society," he said.

"India had responded to unprecended crisis of COVID-19 proactively and not reactively. Similarly, the budget is also proactive, and not reactive," Modi said.

"The Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction. Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," he said.

"Many thought we will put the tax burden on the common man. However, we focused on a transparent Budget," he added.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology & bring new reforms with this Budget," the Prime Minister further said.